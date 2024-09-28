'We’re still hurting. We have made some strides'

KANKAKEE — Almost three years have passed since Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was murdered and now-retired Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey was permanently disabled in a shooting on a cold, snowy night on Dec. 29, 2021.

It seemed only fitting that bright September sun made for a sweet way members of the department and family and friends of Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, Bailey and his wife, Sydney, made their feelings known after the conviction of the man who killed Marlene — Darius Sullivan.

Approximately 50 officers, family and friends walked in unison to the Police and Fire Memorial on the northeast corner of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The Baileys were next to Marlene’s name on the wall honoring police officers who have fallen in the line of duty in Kankakee County.

The two-week trial just completed has been rough on everyone, Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said.

“It brings back everything that happened from Day 1. So we constantly relive this,” Barber said as he addressed the media.

“I feel sorry for the families who had to sit through this again and again and again. And now we’re looking for another trial that we will sit through again. You never get rid of it. It’s a constant reminder.”

The department and their families have been supported by the people they protect and serve, Barber said.

“I will say this: The community outpouring and encouragement to these families and our department has been overwhelming,” he said. “I would like to give them thanks from our department and from Marlene and Tyler’s families.

“We’d also like to say if you could please keep the law enforcement officers and first responders in your prayers. They do an incredible job day-to-day. It takes profound bravery and courage to get this done.”

Thursday’s guilty verdict was bittersweet, Barber said. There is still the trial of Sullivan’s co-defendant, Xandria Harris. No date has been set for that.

“Although we are grateful for the verdict today, it’s hard not to feel sad for this senseless act of violence. An officer was killed, murdered in the line of duty and another officer left with life-altering injuries,” Barber said.

“These officers put their life on the line for this community, and again it’s a victory to us and to the family. However, it is hard at this point to feel justice because justice would be Marlene would still be here with her family, serving our community.

“Justice would be Sgt. Bailey performing normal duties with no restrictions and carrying out a career he loved deeply.

“We have one more trial to get through. Marlene will be remembered for her optimism and her hope she shared with the people. Tyler’s contributions and attributes to his profession will never be forgotten.”

The department continues to move forward, minus two of their own.

“We’re still hurting,” Barber said. “We have made some strides. This will hopefully give some type of closure to Marlene’s family and loved ones.

“It’s kind of a work in progress. We talk to each other every day. We have counseling sessions that are available.”