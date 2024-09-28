Blotter: Sept. 28, 2024

<strong>Kankakee police investigate shooting</strong>

Kankakee police are investigating a shooting which sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police reports, at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue about a gunshot victim, who they located in the east alley.

A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg before being seen by Kankakee Fire Department, the report said.

The victim’s two friends told officers that they were all in the small shed behind a home in the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue smoking marijuana when a younger Hispanic male came down the alley from the north.

The suspect went around the corner of the shed and shot one time into the shed, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim’s friends told officers the unknown suspect ran east from the location.

A shell casing was recovered from the scene.

Kankakee detectives have identified a person of interest. The person was still at large as of Thursday.

—Daily Journal staff report