Jury convicts Sullivan of murder, attempted murder of Bradley officers

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan was found guilty Thursday for the murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the attempted murder of retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The verdict comes 33 months after the officers were shot while answering a call about barking dogs in the parking lot of Comfort Inn on Dec. 29, 2021.

The jury deliberated for 70 minutes. Approximately 75 people were in the courtroom when the verdicts were read.

Jurors also found him guilty of endangering the health and life of his three children who were with him and their mother, Xandria Harris, at the time of the shootings.

Harris is also facing charges for murder, attempted murder and endangering the health/life of a child. Her next court date is Nov. 15. No date has been set for Harris’ trial.

The 28-year-old Sullivan will be back in court Nov. 19. No date has been set for Sullivan’s sentencing hearing.

“I ask that Kankakee County keep the family of Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey and his family in our prayers. And may all those who wear the uniform be safe,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a statement following the trial.

Rowe said that because the jury found that, at the time of the murder, Sullivan knew Rittmanic to be a peace officer, his sentence will be mandatory life.

After serving that, Sullivan will serve a consecutive sentence of 80 years for attempted murder of a peace officer, Rowe said.

“We respect the finding of the jurors. We will be filing post-trial motions in the near future and depending on the court’s ruling, an appeal will be filed,” Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic said in a statement.

After the guilty verdicts were read, Rowe went over to Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, and they embraced.

Stua-Rittmanic has been at every court proceeding for Sullivan and his co-defendant, Harris, since the shooting.

During the two-week trial, she sat quietly, crying at times, having to leave the courtroom when she was upset.

As they read the verdicts, Stua-Rittmanic looked relieved.

Rowe said during his closing argument that the events of Dec. 29, 2021, did not have to happen.

“Sgt. Rittmanic deserved to return home that night,” he said. “She deserved to have her gun to serve and protect the residents of Bradley.

“Officer Bailey deserved to walk and live the rest of his life protecting and serving the people of Bradley.

“… Today you can deliver justice. I ask and pray you find Darius Sullivan guilty.”

Pentuic argued jurors should ask why prosecutors did not go into more detail about evidence such as DNA, ballistic reports and phone records between Sullivan and longtime friend Bryce Baker.

Baker was granted use immunity to testify. Baker was arrested in Indiana two days after the shooting by Indiana authorities and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Task Force.

Baker tossed a towel with what he thought was a gun into a lake in Rochester, Ind. Then they attempted to flee Fulton County police.

It was recovered and turned out to be Rittmanic’s service weapon. The one Sullivan used to shoot her twice in her neck, killing her.

“Baker got a plea agreement. What can you believe in him?” Pentuic said in his closing argument.

“Why did they not talk about whose DNA was found in the hotel room or who else possessed the guns? Why wasn’t there more ballistic testing done? You have to decide.

“It’s been three years and two weeks; did the state dot all their i’s and cross all their t’s. I believe they failed.”

<strong>THE SHOOTING</strong>

On Dec. 29, 2021, Bailey and Rittmanic were dispatched to the Comfort Inn hotel property for a report of barking dogs in a vehicle registered to Harris. They were told by hotel employees Sullivan was staying at the hotel. The officers learned there was a warrant out for the arrest of Sullivan.

The officers were shot after Harris opened the door several minutes after repeated attempts to have someone open the door to address the dogs in the vehicle.

Rittmanic and Bailey were shot by Sullivan after the door was forced open, and they were attempting to get into the hotel room.

Sullivan came from the bathroom and opened fire, hitting Bailey first. Rittmanic was attempting to get away from Sullivan when he shot her once in the left shoulder.

Rittmanic ran from Sullivan and fell in front of another hotel room.

Sullivan’s gun jammed while wrestling with Rittmanic. By that time, Harris had run down to Sullivan. He yelled at her to cock the gun, while he continued to get Rittmanic’s holstered service weapon.

“Please. Please just go,” Rittmanic pleaded.

“Let go of the gun. Let go of the gun. I’ll shoot you,” Sullivan yelled.

Rittmanic’s body cam footage shows she has her hands in the air.

Sullivan shoots her twice in the neck.

Sullivan and Harris then ran back toward their room.

They ran from the building and the state. They reunited with their three children in Indiana.

On Dec. 31, 2021, authorities took Sullivan into custody in Indiana. Harris turned herself into Bradley police.