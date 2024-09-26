Footage shows violent confrontation between Sullivan and officers

KANKAKEE — In the matter of approximately 20 seconds, the lives of four people changed forever.

That is the amount of time it took Darius Sullivan to shoot two Bradley Police officers — Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021 — according to footage from the body cameras worn by the officers.

The footage from Bailey’s camera was shown Wednesday to jurors.

After those 20 seconds, the 28-year-old Sullivan fled the Comfort Inn hotel in Bradley as did his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, with their three children.

During that time frame, Rittmanic was fatally wounded and Bailey was injured so seriously he has been placed on permanent disability.

Bailey’s body camera caught Harris fleeing from the couple’s hotel room with the children.

“Oh my God,” Harris said as she ran past looking at Bailey.

It was Harris who attempted to keep the hotel room door closed, not allowing Bailey entrance as he attempted to push the door open.

“My children are in there. My children are in there,” Harris said as she tried to keep the door closed.

Closing arguments in Sullivan’s trial are scheduled for today. The jury is expected to deliberate afterward.

When asked by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott if he would testify, Sullivan said he declined.

“No. I’m good,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with first-degree murder for the death of Rittmanic and attempted first-degree murder for the serious wounding of Bailey. Harris will be tried separately.

Bailey’s injuries led to him retiring on disability from the Bradley force. Bailey, who testified on Tuesday, retired with the rank of sergeant in May 2023.

<strong>DOGS IN VEHICLE</strong>

Bailey was first on scene at 9:56 p.m., following a call that came through regarding dogs barking in a vehicle parked at the hotel. Bailey had dispatch check the registration of the vehicle the dogs were in. It came back to Harris.

Bailey went back into the hotel and asked two hotel clerks if Xandria Harris or Darius Sullivan were registered. One clerk checked and gave Bailey the room number.

Bailey went back to his squad and looked up Sullivan to see what his criminal status was. Sullivan was wanted on three Kankakee County warrants.

Bailey went inside and was met by Rittmanic. They went to the third floor and knocked on the door of the room Harris and Sullivan were staying.

There was no answer after Bailey first knocked. A minute later he knocked again.

“It’s the police department, we want to talk to the owner of the Jeep about the dogs left in it,” Bailey said. “It’s 30 degrees. Is that good for the dogs?”

Harris tells Bailey, “I’m getting dressed.”

She asked why they needed to talk to her.

“You committed a crime. We are investigating. The dogs have been out there for several hours. We need to issue citations,” Bailey said. “I need to see your face. I don’t know what you look like. I need you to open the door.”

The footage picks up Harris talking to someone.

Bailey and Rittmanic talk as they wait. It is hard to hear what they are talking about.

Several minutes pass.

A fourth time, Bailey knocked.

“Who is in the room?” Bailey asked.

“My sister,” Harris replied.

“Your sister can watch the kids. You need to come out and talk to us,” Bailey said.

After a fifth knock, Harris unchained and unlocked the door.

Harris attempts to keep the door closed, as she does not open the door fully.

“We know Darius is in there,” Bailey said.

The struggle over the door ends as Sullivan walks out and shoots Bailey in the head. Bailey falls face up.

Rittmanic starts to run. As she does, Sullivan hits her in the left shoulder with his Glock 9mm.

From Rittmanic’s body camera footage, Sullivan struggles with Rittmanic, who is on the floor.

“Please. Please just leave,” Rittmanic pleaded with Sullivan.

His gun is jammed. He calls for Harris to unjam it.

While Harris is doing that, Sullivan and Rittmanic struggle over her holstered service weapon.

“Let it go. Just let it go,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan gets control and two shots fired can be heard. They are the two that hit Rittmanic in the neck, mortally wounding her.

Sullivan gets up and runs the opposite way from his room. Harris goes back to the room crying.

<strong>OBJECTION</strong>

During the playing of Bailey’s video, which runs until officers arrive and drag him out to an ambulance, Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic objected, arguing the footage should have been ended.

“I don’t know why that had to be shown. The jurors saw it from the other officers’ body cams,” Pentuic said.

“The jurors had to see that to corroborate the footage from when the other officers arrived,” Rowe said.

Pentuic and Kankakee Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones are defending Sullivan.

“Earlier in the trial jurors saw footage from the body cams of officers who arrived on scene,” Pentuic said.

Rowe countered: “The defendant produced, wrote the script and acted in it.”

Prosecuting the case with Rowe are First Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Costello and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy.