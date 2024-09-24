Bailey testifies in Sullivan's trial

KANKAKEE — Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey testified Tuesday in the trial of the man who is charged with shooting and permanently disabling him — Darius Sullivan.

Bailey’s partner the night of the shooting, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, was shot and killed by the 28-year-old Sullivan.

Sullivan is on trial this week.

After the shooting Dec. 29, 2021, the 30-year-old Bailey was put on disability and promoted to the rank of sergeant, ending his law enforcement career after three years.

With his father, Darin, pushing his wheelchair and his wife, Sydney, standing beside him, Bailey was wheeled before the jury box.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked Bailey if he remembered Dec. 29, 2021.

“Do you recall being on duty Dec. 29, 2021?” Rowe asked.

“I don’t remember that day at all,” Bailey said.

“Do you recall any detail of an incident that occurred at the Comfort Inn hotel in Bradley, Illinois, on Dec. 29th?” Rowe asked.

“None whatsoever. The day is an entire blank to me,” Bailey said.

Bailey was only in the courtroom for approximately two to three minutes.

As Bailey entered and testified, Sullivan stared straight ahead while seated at the defense table as he has done for most of the trial.

Before Bailey testified, the emergency room physician who treated him upon his arrival at St. Mary’s Hospital, Dr. Timothy Moran, described Bailey’s condition the night of the shooting.

Moran testified that Bailey had a gunshot wound to the center of his forehead at the hairline.

Bailey was transferred to Christ Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

Kankakee Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy asked Moran if someone with that type of injury would survive.

“I’m surprised he’s alive,” Moran said.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 28, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. A trial date for Harris has not been set.

Bailey and Rittmanic responded to a call for barking dogs in a vehicle at Comfort Inn in Bradley.

They learned from KanComm dispatch that the vehicle belonged to Harris. They knew Harris was Sullivan’s girlfriend.

Dispatch advised Sullivan was wanted on three Kankakee County warrants.

They checked with the clerk at the hotel, who told Bailey and Rittmanic Sullivan had rented a room, and it was on the third floor.

They knocked on the door of the room five times asking the occupants to open the door. After about 15 minutes, Harris opened the door slightly.

Bailey stuck his foot in to keep the door open.

When it did open, Sullivan shot Bailey in the head and Rittmanic in the left shoulder, according to body camera footage.

Sullivan chased after Rittmanic, when his gun jammed he wrestled away Rittmanic’s service weapon and shot her twice in the neck.

Dr. James Filkins, who performed the autopsy on Rittmanic, testified she died of multiple gunshot wounds.