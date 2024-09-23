Indiana officers recall recovery of Rittmanic's service weapon

KANKAKEE — The story of how Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s service weapon was recovered from a lake in Indiana was told by two Indiana police officers during Friday’s testimony in Darius Sullivan’s trial.

Sullivan is charged with the murder of Rittmanic and attempted-murder of now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The shooting of the officers occurred at the Comfort Inn hotel in Bradley on Dec. 29, 2021.

That is where Rittmanic and Bailey encountered Sullivan in a hotel room he was sharing with his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, and their three children.

The officers were at the hotel for a report of dogs barking in a vehicle, which was registered to Harris.

They learned Sullivan had rented the room. They also learned after running a check that Sullivan was wanted on three outstanding Kankakee County warrants.

According to body camera footage, Sullivan shot both officers after they made repeated attempts for someone to open the door. They were going to issue an ordinance about the dogs and arrest Sullivan on the warrants.

After making entry, Sullivan opened fire hitting Bailey in the head and Rittmanic in the shoulder.

During a struggle with Rittmanic, Sullivan unholstered her service weapon and shot her twice in the throat, mortally wounding her.

FRIDAY’S TESTIMONY

On Friday, Fulton County (Ind.) Detective Sgt. Matthew A. Utter recalled being on patrol the night of Dec. 30, 2021, when officers in the county learned U.S. Marshals were searching for suspects in the shooting of two police officers in Illinois.

Fulton County is located 85 miles east of the city of Kankakee, Utter said.

After 3 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, Utter said the town marshal of Akron in Fulton County advised dispatch of a car with an Illinois license plate.

“[The Marshal] said he ran the license plate and it came back with no information,” Utter said when asked about the night by Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy.

The vehicle was headed toward Rochester, Ind. Utter testified he set up on the outskirts of Rochester.

When the vehicle passed him, Utter said he started to follow.

“The vehicle took off,” Utter testified.

He pursued with speeds reaching 70 to 80 mph, he testified.

The vehicle ended up reaching a dead end by a lake.

The occupants, Joshua Adams and Bryce Baker, both of Kankakee, ran from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended by Utter and another deputy.

“Don’t you move. Don’t move, dude,” Utter said as he took Baker into custody.

Utter said they checked the lake and spotted a plastic bag. When they retrieved it later, it was found to have marijuana in it.

Utter said they also spotted something else about 40 feet away. He said they thought it was a plastic bag.

He was asked by Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones what the object was.

“I did not see what was thrown into the lake,” Utter said.

He explained the car’s close proximity to the lake. They looked in the lake to see if there was evidence.

Jones asked where Baker and Adams were taken after their arrest.

“Another agency transported them to North Manchester for another agency investigating the shooting of Rittmanic and Bailey,” Utter said.

Reedy asked why that occurred.

“We had been in contact with the agency and believed the suspects were somehow involved in a shooting in Illinois,” Utter said.

Fulton County (Ind.) Sheriff Travis W. Heishman, who was a detective in 2021, testified he was called to the scene regarding the evidence found.

Body cam footage showed Heishman go into shallow water and bring the white object to land.

It turned out it was a towel with something inside of it.

Body cam footage shows the towel being opened and there was what turned out to be Rittmanic’s gun.

Baker testified Thursday he threw the towel with the gun in the water as well as “some weed.”

“It was loaded and had one round in the chamber,” Heishman said of the gun.

When shown the gun by Reedy, Heishman testified it was the gun recovered from the towel in the lake.

Darius Sullivan’s trial moves into its second week Monday at the Kankakee County Courthouse.