Sullivan, Harris fled to Indiana after Bradley shooting

KANKAKEE — Hours after the shooting that took the life of one Bradley police officer and critically wounded another, suspected shooter Darius Sullivan, his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, and their three children traveled to North Manchester, Ind.

They were staying in a house, according to Sullivan’s longtime friend Bryce Baker’s testimony Thursday during Sullivan’s trial.

Sullivan is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021. Sullivan and Harris are both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Sullivan, Harris and their children were staying in a room at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

The two officers were dispatched about two barking dogs left in a car in the hotel’s parking lot.

The officers learned Harris was the owner of the car. They knew her to have children together with Sullivan. They learned he was wanted on three outstanding Kankakee County warrants.

According to police body camera footage, Sullivan shot the officers after they made five attempts to get someone to open the door.

Sullivan’s trial is expected to last another week. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is presiding.

<strong>CALL FOR HELP</strong>

Baker said he got a call from Sullivan via Facebook Messenger.

“He told me he messed up. He was sorry. I needed to come and get his kids,” Baker recalled when asked about the events by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

Baker said Sullivan asked him to bring his gun safe, too. It was located at a house in St. Anne where Baker said he was staying.

Baker said he tried to contact Harris.

“She wasn’t answering her phone,” Baker said.

Baker, 23, of Kankakee, drove to Indiana with two friends. He said they did not know why they were going to Indiana.

Rowe asked Baker how long he stayed there.

“For about two hours, I think he was saying goodbye to his kids. I fell asleep,” Baker said.

Early on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, Baker and Joshua Adams, of Kankakee, were arrested after fleeing Fulton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s deputies, who spotted the car traveling the wrong way on a one-way street in Rochester, Ind.

Baker testified he threw a gun that was wrapped in a towel in a lake as he ran. It was in the backseat. When he grabbed it, he testified he could tell by the weight that it was a gun.

“I knew we had to get rid of it,” Baker said.

Police recovered the gun, which turned out to be the service weapon of Rittmanic.

Footage showed that Sullivan used Rittmanic’s weapon to shoot her twice in the throat, mortally wounding her.

Adams and Baker were arrested and received jail time in Indiana.

• Baker agreed to plead guilty to assisting a criminal who committed a murder in Fulton County, Ind., court. Baker was sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended.

• Adams pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal who committed a murder. Adams was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of the sentence suspended. After he is released from prison, he will serve three years of probation.

Baker said he was in Indiana prison for 15 or 16 months and is currently on probation for three years.

As part of that plea agreement, Baker was granted use immunity to testify in Sullivan’s trial.

Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Jena Jones asked Baker if they explained the use immunity.

“Yes. They told me in Indiana that if I pleaded the Fifth (Amendment,) I could receive a 20-year sentence for (criminal) direct contempt,” Baker said.

Rowe asked Baker on redirect who gave him that agreement.

“My office made no promises. It was a case in Indiana, and we couldn’t do anything,” Rowe said.

<strong>OTHER TRIAL EVIDENCE</strong>

Jurors also saw four still photos from each officer’s body cam.

They show the point of view of the other after the suspect started shooting.

One image from Bailey’s shows Sullivan holding his Glock 17 9mm with extended drum.

• Illinois State Police Sgt. Matthew Myers was one of two crime scene investigators on scene the night of the shooting. He testified about photographing the scene and retrieving evidence.

Among the more than 100 photos shown to jurors, one showed Bailey’s baseball cap that lay next to him after he was shot. It had two bullet holes. One in the front and another in the back.

Investigators recovered a second automatic gun in Sullivan and Harris’ hotel room. It was laying on bath towels on a shelf in the bathroom

Also recovered were the wallets of both Harris and Sullivan.

At least three bullets were recovered from a room across the hall from their room. Two of those were found in the bathroom.