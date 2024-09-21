BBCHS put on lockdown before school, school reopens

BRADLEY — Bradley police arrested an adult and juvenile in connection to Friday morning’s lockdown at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Bradley police said in a press release they had arrested 20-year-old Deshawn K. Rahman, of Bourbonnais, and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Both were charged by Bradley police with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass to state supported property and disorderly conduct: school threat.

“At approximately 7:15 a.m. this morning, BBCHS was made aware of a potential threat involving a bus incident. The report was that two non-BBCHS students were planning on attacking a BBCHS student with a weapon,” the press release said.

“A lockdown of the school and buses was ordered and the subjects in question were in custody by 7:22 a.m. and after a thorough search of both the subjects and building, it was determined that there was no weapon.”

Rahman and the juvenile were taken into custody by Bradley police, who are continuing to investigate, according to the press release.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 8:30 a.m. and BBCHS returned to a normal class schedule, the press release said.

Parents were informed via email and Facebook about the lockdown.

This is homecoming week at the school. The homecoming parade, scheduled for Friday afternoon, was canceled due to lack of student participation as not enough students attended class Friday to warrant a parade.

“Once it was determined that there was no threat to the BBCHS community, we made the decision to continue the school day and proceed with the game [Friday] evening and the dance [Saturday],” Tingley said in a letter posted to Facebook.

“Many students and parents made the decision to not attend school due to the threat made this morning. Unfortunately, we did not have enough participants to conduct the parade. Instead a modified parade will take place at the game tonight between the sophomore and varsity on the track.”

Bradley police said in the press release they had also received copies of the social media threats being shared around the community.

“While these are actively being investigated and we’re working with BBCHS Administration on security concerns, there has thus far been no credibility found in these posts,” the press release said.

<strong>BUS INCIDENT</strong>

A parent of a student on the bus got a call from her daughter who was on the bus.

“She told me there were some kids that don’t go to school [who] got on the bus and they have guns. They had alcohol and vapes,” the woman said.

She requested her name not be used.

Herscher High School was also the victim of threats of violence Friday.

Police Chief Kurt Quick said Friday two male students made threats on social media regarding potential harm at the school.

Quick said as of Friday afternoon no arrests had been made, but he was anticipating arrests will be forthcoming.

Extra patrols were made on Friday in the village by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police and Illinois Conservation officers in light of the threats.