BBCHS put on lockdown before school started; school reopens

BRADLEY — Friday afternoon, Bradley Police Department arrested Deshawn K. Rahman, 20, of Bourbonnais, and a 17-year-old male juvenile who were both charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass to state supported property and disorderly conduct: school threat.

This came following a Friday morning lockdown at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

BBCHS was put on lockdown prior to the start of school Friday.

The lockdown, which occurred at 7:30 a.m., was lifted at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

BBCHS Principal Evan Tingley said he could not get into specifics about the incident.

“My understanding is they are non-BBCHS students,” he said. “Right now they think they have everybody involved. Bradley PD has them, and the building is secure.”

The school went on lockdown at approximately 7:30 a.m., Tingley said. Students trying to enter the school were told they should go to the track, which is located behind the school.

“Due to a threat by non-BBCHS students, Bradley PD put us on a lockdown at 7:30,” Tingley said.

“We do not anticipate a school cancellation,” he said.

Tingley said the building was secure. Bradley, Kankakee and Bourbonnais police were on scene as well as Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Undersheriff Chad Gessner.

A parent of a student on the bus got a call from her daughter who was on the bus.

“She told me there were some kids that don’t go to school [who] got on the bus and they have guns. They had alcohol and vapes,” the woman said.

She requested her name not be used.

This is homecoming week at the school. The homecoming parade was scheduled for early afternoon.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said at about 10 a.m. that the school may have to cancel the parade due to a lack of student participation, as many students opted to stay home due to the lockdown. Shortly after, the school released a statement saying the parade was canceled.

”Due to low student attendance for today’s school day, our Homecoming parade is canceled. There has been no threat made to our parade, but there will simply be a lack of participation.

”The football game tonight will still take place. We will have extra police officers on site out of an abundance of caution. There has not been any threat made to our football game tonight.”

Vosberg said the homecoming football game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. is still on.

Parents were informed via email and Facebook about the lockdown.

A Daily Journal reporter who lives near the school saw students getting out of vehicles only to turn around and get back into the vehicle on the campus’ north side.

Parents and students were observed looking at their phones at the time.

Herscher High School was also the victim of threats of violence Friday.

Police Chief Kurt Quick said Friday two male students made threats on social media regarding potential harm at the school.

Quick said as of Friday afternoon no arrests had been made, but he was anticipating arrests will be forthcoming.

Extra patrols were made on Friday in the village by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police and Illinois Conservation officers in light of the threats.