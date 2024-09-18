Testimony begins in Sullivan trial

Opening statements were made this morning in the trial of Darius Sullivan at the Kankakee County courthouse.

The trial will take two weeks.

Sullivan has been charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, when they responded to a report of dogs barking on the Comfort Inn property.

The 28-year-old Sullivan and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Xandria Harris, are both charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Harris was with Sullivan in a room he rented at the hotel.

Harris is being tried separately. Her trial date is not yet set.

Before bringing the jury into the courtroom, Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott denied the defense’s motion for a change of venue due to the publicity and coverage of the shooting.

That was followed by the trial starting with opening statements which took place this morning.

“‘Let go of the gun. Let go of the gun. Just let go of the gun.’ Those were the last words Marlene Rittmanic heard before she was shot and killed by the defendant, Darius Sullivan,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said to the jury during his opening statement.

The “Let go of the gun” request came from Sullivan as he tried to gain control of Rittmanic’s service weapon just before she was killed.

Rowe told the jury that body camera footage from the officers would show them what took place that night.

Sullivan shot Bailey in the head and Rittmanic in the shoulder and twice in the throat. The shots to her throat came from her service weapon, which Sullivan took away from Rittmanic as she pleaded for her life.

Kankakee County Public Defender Ed Pentuic explained to the jury there were more ways to interpret the video.

“The video does not show why Mr. Sullivan did what he did. He thought someone was breaking into the room,” Pentuic said.

The two officers knocked on the door five times during a 17-minute wait before Harris opened the door, but tried to keep the officers from entering.

<strong>TESTIMONY</strong>

Rittmanic’s sister, Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, and the hotel clerk working the night of the shooting testified.

Rittmanic-Emme was asked to identify Marlene’s police photo, “That’s my little sister.”

She said they were the youngest of seven siblings and were very close.

The hotel clerk who was working that night said she told officers who responded to the shooting that she saw Rittmanic and Bailey walk to the third-floor room via the hotel’s security cameras.

A few minutes later in the footage, the video showed Rittmanic running toward the camera. Sullivan can be seen running after her and then she falls to the floor. Sullivan runs toward the camera and disappears for a few seconds. He then runs back and jumps over Rittmanic’s body.

When asked by First Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Costello if she heard anything, the hotel clerk said she heard some pops.

It was then that she got a couple of people in the area of the front desk into a safety room and called 911.