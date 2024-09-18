Body cam footage shows hectic scene the night of Bradley officers being shot

KANKAKEE — Footage from the body cams worn by three Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department officers showed a scene of the aftermath when two Bradley police officers were shot while answering a call at the Comfort Inn in December 2021.

The footage was played Wednesday during the trial of Darius Sullivan, who is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Sullivan, 28, of Bourbonnais, and his girlfriend 28-year-old Xandria Harris, of Bradley, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Harris is being tried separately from Sullivan.

Sullivan’s trial will last two weeks.

Bailey and Rittmanic answered a call about barking dogs left in a vehicle in the hotel's parking lot.

They learned through KanComm dispatch the vehicle was registered to Harris. They asked the hotel clerk if Sullivan was in the hotel. They knew he was wanted on three outstanding warrants for cases in Kankakee County.

Learning that he was at the hotel, they asked the clerk for the room number.

They were shot by Sullivan as they tried to enter the room.

Kankakee County Sgt. Brian Coash was among the first officers on the scene. He was a member of the county's SWAT team at the time.

He was going off shift when the call came in about officers down.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked Coash what took place.

“When I got up to the third floor, there were two officers positioned looking down the hallway,” Coash said. “I looked down the hall and saw the bodies of the officers.”

Rittmanic was carried outside. Coash was one of four officers who rode in the ambulance to the hospital with the mortally wounded Rittmanic.

Rittmanic’s protective vest was taken off as they worked on her in the ambulance, Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hartman said. He was another officer in the ambulance.

He and the other officers rode back to the scene of the shooting in the ambulance. They saw her vest.

“Was the body cam still operating on Sgt. Rittmanic’s vest?” Rowe asked.

“Yes it was,” Hartman said.

Hartman said he gave the vest to then-Bradley Deputy Chief Craig Anderson when they got back to the scene.

Deputy Nathan Toepper said he was starting his shift when he heard the call come over the radio.

Upon his arrival, Toepper said he went to the second-floor stairwell as other officers were securing each floor.

Toepper said he then went to the third floor with a group of officers.

They found Bailey unresponsive on the floor with a wound to his head. He was carried out to an ambulance.

Officers were heard on Toepper’s body cam footage saying, “Hang in there, buddy. Hang in there, Bailey.”

Toepper said he secured Bailey’s vest at the scene and gave it to Kankake Police Officer Jose Martinez, which is seen on Toepper’s body cam footage.