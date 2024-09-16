Sullivan gets upset in courtroom due to potential witness

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan had to be restrained by several law enforcement officers during a session before the start of trial Monday morning in Kankakee County courthouse.

Sullivan is on trial for first-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Attorneys were discussing how questioning of jurors would take place.

The 28-year-old Sullivan became upset after Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott for an extension of a subpoena for one of Sullivan’s children.

Rowe said he intends to call the child to the witness stand. The child was in the hotel room the night of the shooting.

“You don’t need to call my son,” Sullivan said in a loud voice.

“Don’t be calling my [expletive] son,” Sullivan said looking at Rowe. “You don’t need to be calling him. Don’t mess with my child.”

Sullivan, who has been reserved every other time he has been in the courtroom, had to be restrained by a half-dozen officers.

“Your honor, I want him held in contempt,” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott did not hold Sullivan in contempt.

Jury selection starts this afternoon and possibly could go into Tuesday. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic filed a motion for change of venue Monday morning.

Extensive pretrial publicity was cited as a reason for the change of venue.

During a hearing this past Friday, Pentuic said his line of questions for prospective jurors would be used for that purpose.

Sullivan’s co-defendant, 28-year-old Xandria Harris, also is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

No trial date has been set in her case. She is back in court in November.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Rittmanic and Bailey were dispatched to the Comfort Inn hotel property for a report of barking dogs in a vehicle. They were told by hotel employees Sullivan was staying at the hotel. The officers knew there was a warrant out for the arrest of Sullivan.

The officers were shot after Harris opened the door several minutes after repeated attempts to have someone open the door.

Rittmanic and Bailey were shot by Sullivan after the door was forced open, and they were attempting to get into the hotel room.