Mistrial declared in 2021 Kankakee homicide

KANKAKEE — A mistrial was declared last Wednesday in the trial of Lyn Love, who is charged with the killing of Rayshun Williams in July 2021.

According to people involved in the trial, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson declared the mistrial last Wednesday when an issue came up about an incident that took place within the jury.

Love will be in court today for a status check. He is represented by Chicago attorney Bart Beals.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney and Head of the Criminal Division, Dan Reedy, is prosecuting the case along with Assistant State’s Attorney Samantha Sweeney.

The 33-year-old Love is accused of shooting 35-year-old Rayshun D. Williams multiple times inside a residence in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue on July 23, 2021.

Williams died at a Kankakee hospital.

Love was shot and treated at a Kankakee hospital. Upon his release, Love was taken into custody by Kankakee police.

Preliminary information gathered by Kankakee detectives indicated Love forcibly entered the residence and confronted Williams, police said. During the confrontation, both men were struck by gunfire. Police said it is believed the shooting was a result of a domestic-related issue.