Timeline surrounding Bradley police shooting as Sullivan trial begins Monday

<strong>Dec. 29, 2021</strong>

At 9:41 p.m., Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey arrived at the Comfort Inn on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot. They located the vehicle and the hotel room where the possible owner was staying.

While initiating a conversation, the officers were both shot by Darius Sullivan, who was staying at the hotel along with Xandria Harris and two of their three children. Harris was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. The officers were transported to Kankakee hospitals, where Rittmanic died. Bailey was transported to a Chicago area hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting suspects fled.

<strong>Dec. 30, 2021</strong>

Two people were arrested in connection to the manhunt for the suspects.

Nichele Newton-Carroll, 43, and Jelman J. Sullivan, 21, were both arrested and preliminarily charged by Illinois State Police with obstructing justice.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Newton-Carroll is the mother of Darius D. Sullivan, 25, Bourbonnais, who has been charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Rittmanic and attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Bailey.

Rowe was unsure of the connection between Darius Sullivan and Jelman Sullivan.

<strong>Dec. 31, 2021</strong>

Sullivan is arrested in Indiana. Harris turns herself in at the Bradley Police Department.

Sullivan was arrested in a home in North Manchester, Ind., along with Daniel F. Acros, 19, of Kankakee.

Indiana State Police, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force and officers from other Indiana agencies served a search warrant that led to their arrests.

Two Kankakee men — Bryce Baker and Joshua Adams — were arrested in Rochester, Ind., on the same day.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 31, police spotted their vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Following a pursuit, both were taken into custody, Fifield said, adding that a handgun and drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

Baker and Adams were charged by Fulton County, Ind., authorities with possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a handgun without a license.

<strong>Jan. 3, 2022</strong>

During a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe described details of body camera footage from the night two Bradley police officers were shot.

Rowe said during Harris’ bond hearing that body cam footage from Rittmanic recorded her pleading with Sullivan not to shoot her.

“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to leave. ‘You don’t have to do this. Please just go. Please don’t. Please don’t.’ She was desperately pleading for her life,” Rowe said.

Rowe said the body cam footage showed Harris aid Sullivan, whose gun had jammed. Harris reached around the waist of Sullivan while he had Rittmanic pinned up against the wall, according to Rowe.

Harris was either attempting to cock Sullivan’s gun and/or disarm Rittmanic, Rowe said.

<strong>Jan. 4, 2022</strong>

Sullivan waived his right to fight his extradition.

This came a day after Sullivan told a Wabash County, Ind., judge he would fight extradition to Kankakee County from Wabash County.

<strong>Jan. 5, 2022</strong>

Citing body cam footage, Rowe revealed for the first time that Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and then-Officer (now Sgt.) Tyler Bailey had not unholstered their weapons when they were shot on Dec. 29 at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Rowe offered the new information in a Kankakee County courtroom where Sullivan appeared via video conferencing for a bond hearing.

“At the time Sullivan fired the fatal shots into Sgt. Rittmanic and life-threatening shots into Officer Bailey, neither officer had unholstered their weapon. Their weapons were not drawn,” Rowe said during Sullivan’s hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

There was a warrant out for Sullivan, who failed to appear for a court date in a still-open misdemeanor battery case from 2021.

At the time of the call to Comfort Inn, Rittmanic and Bailey knew Sullivan was wanted on the warrant.

<strong>Jan. 7, 2024</strong>

Following the funeral service, Rittmanic’s remains are driven to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood to be buried. The route from Bourbonnais to Elwood was lined with many adults and children paying their respects.

<strong>May 20, 2022</strong>

For the second time since his January arrest, Sullivan told Bradshaw-Elliott he hasn’t been able to hire an attorney.

“I’m still trying to hire an attorney,” Sullivan replied when Bradshaw-Elliott asked him if was able to hire an attorney. “My family is looking into this.”

Bradshaw-Elliott said Sullivan could hire an attorney, represent himself or have the public defender appointed for his next court date of June 9, 2022.

Rowe was adamant in his response to another delay.

“It is now four months. He was arrested in January, and he is still telling you, your honor, he has been unable to hire a lawyer,” Rowe said. “You gave him two chances to hire a lawyer. I think you should appoint a public defender.”

Sullivan disagreed.

“I don’t want a public defender,” he said. “I have rights.”

<strong>May 20, 2022</strong>

Harris’ attorney Cierra Norris said during a hearing that Harris was not involved in the actual shooting of Rittmanic and Bailey.

Norris argued in her motion that her review of discovery given by prosecutors, specifically footage from the officers’ body cameras, revealed Harris was not involved in the actual, physical commission of the alleged murder.

<strong>June 9, 2022</strong>

Bradshaw-Elliott appointed Kankakee Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic to represent Sullivan.

“You have been given a few months to hire an attorney. I have to move this case along,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Bradshaw-Elliott cited two Illinois Supreme Court rulings — People of the State of Illinois v. Eric Little [1990] and People of the State of Illinois v. Raymond Abernathy [2010] — that allowed her to appoint the public defender’s office.

<strong>Sep. 14, 2022</strong>

Harris’ case is set for jury trial in February 2023.

<strong>Sept. 27, 2022</strong>

Sullivan’s attorney, Pentuic, filed a motion to have Bradshaw-Elliott suppress the statement Sullivan made to investigators after he was arrested.

Sullivan also gave the judge permission to view the lengthy video.

Pentuic said the first eight minutes of the statement is key to the motion.

<strong>Oct. 4, 2022</strong>

Harris’ attorney, Norris, filed a motion to reduce the number of police officers in the courtroom during jury proceedings.

In November, Bradshaw-Elliott denied the motion.

<strong>Oct. 6, 2022</strong>

Illinois State Police announced they made a third arrest in the shooting of the two officers.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier L. Harris Jr., the brother of Xandria Harris, for two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

<strong>Oct. 27, 2022</strong>

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] Zone 3 officials arrested Jaron M. Shannon, of Kankakee, on 12 charges related to buying and selling firearms.

Three counts of unlawful sale of a firearm came from Shannon buying two firearms for a juvenile in May 2022. Federal and Illinois law prohibit minors from possessing firearms or having a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

This is considered a “straw purchase,” which is any purchase in which a second person agrees to acquire a firearm for someone else.

The minor was arrested with one of the firearms within 30 days of Shannon’s purchase of the firearms, Jim Rowe said.

One of the guns allegedly sold by Shannon was used in the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting of Rittmanic and Bailey at the Comfort Inn.

Rowe said Shannon did not directly sell Sullivan the firearm he used in the shooting.

In June 2024, Shannon agreed to plead guilty to unlawful use of a firearm (Class 1 Felony) and failure to keep records of transfer of a firearm. He received a 12-year sentence from Bradshaw-Elliott.

<strong>Nov. 23, 2022</strong>

Sgt. Bailey returns to Bradley after a lengthy stay in the Chicago area, where he had been undergoing therapies for the near-fatal wounds he suffered in the shooting.

<strong>Dec. 8, 2022</strong>

Norris, the attorney for Xandria Harris, said she would be filing a motion to push back the date of her client’s trial. The motion was granted Jan. 13, 2023.

“We may have to push it back,” Norris said. “I am working to piece together an affirmative defense.”

An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence which negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven that the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

<strong>March 27, 2023</strong>

A Kankakee man connected with the December 2021 shooting, Joshua J. Adams, 27, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty in a Fulton County, Ind., court, to assisting Sullivan.

During Adams’ sentencing, it was revealed police in Indiana recovered Rittmanic’s service weapon after officers apprehended Adams and Bryce J. Baker, of Bradley, after a vehicle pursuit in Rochester, Ind., on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a story in Indiana’s The Rochester Sentinel.

Baker agreed to plead guilty in July 2022 to assisting a criminal who committed a murder in Fulton County, Ind., court. Baker was sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended. After his release, he will be on probation for three years.

In April 2023, Adams was been sentenced in Fulton County.

Adams received a six-year prison sentence with three years suspended, followed by probation upon his release, as part of a plea deal approved by Fulton Circuit Judge Chris Lee.

A Newton County, Ind., arrest warrant is issued for Nichelle Newton-Carroll, the mother of Darius Sullivan. She is charged with giving false information.

<strong>April 21, 2023</strong>

The attorneys in the Darius Sullivan case agreed on how much of a taped interview investigators had with him after his arrest in the December 2021 shooting of two Bradley police officers can be used during his trial.

<strong>Dec. 8, 2023</strong>

Attorney Gloria Smith argued Harris suffers from battered woman syndrome and feared for her life the December 2021 night her boyfriend, Sullivan, shot and killed Sgt. Rittmanic and seriously wounded Sgt. Bailey.

“Xandria Harris is not a cold-blooded police killer. She is not a cop shooter. She was in a relationship with a cop killer, Darius Sullivan,” Smith said during a hearing seeking the pretrial release of Harris.

<strong>Dec. 13, 2023</strong>

Harris’ motion for pretrial release was denied by Judge Bradshaw-Elliott.

“The state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that Xandria Harris poses a real and serious threat to the community and also to her children,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Bradshaw-Elliott reviewed approximately 10 minutes of footage from the body cam worn by Rittmanic.

“There is no evidence on this video that [Harris] tried to stop him,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

<strong>May 30, 2024</strong>

Xandria Harris’ brother, Xavier L. Harris Jr., of Bradley, agreed to plead guilty to obstructing justice for his role in the incident.

Xavier is accused of driving his sister, Xandria, from the Comfort Inn after the shooting to DeMotte, Ind.

Bradshaw-Elliott will announce her decision in October.

<strong>July 8, 2024</strong>

Bradshaw-Elliott granted the prosecutors’ motion allowing them to call Xandria Harris as a witness in her co-defendant Darius Sullivan’s trial later this year.

Bradshaw-Elliott said she could not deny the motion due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling (State of Illinois v. Tony Ousley, September 2009) and Harris will not be able to invoke her Fifth Amendment right.

<strong>Sept. 6, 2024</strong>

Harris was held in contempt of court for refusing to answer questions in the case of her co-defendant Darius Sullivan.

Bradshaw-Elliott granted Rowe’s motion to deny Harris the right to plead the Fifth Amendment.

A hearing on the matter is set for November.

<strong>Sept. 16, 2024</strong>

Sullivan’s trial is set to begin.