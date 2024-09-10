UPDATE: Newton County Sheriff's office updates officer's condition

KENTLAND, Ind. — The Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook that Cpl. Brandon Schreiber died Wednesday morning from his injuries sustained Sept. 1 in a shootout with a suspect in Iroquois County.

Schreiber was identified as the officer shot by 37-year-old Andrew Roselius, of Clifton, according to a news release from Illinois State Police, which is handling the investigation.

“We regret to inform you of the passing of Corporal Schreiber earlier this morning, 9-11-24. Arrangements are pending,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the department gave an update via Facebook about Schreiber’s injuries.

“On behalf of the family of Corporal Schreiber, it is with great sadness we must provide this update,” the release said.

“Despite the tremendous and heroic efforts of his medical team, we have been informed he will not survive his injuries,” the sheriff’s department said in the post.

“Corporal Schreiber is an organ donor. His sacrifice will present the opportunity for him to help many other people.

“We cannot release further details at this time as there are still many unknowns,” the sheriff’s department post said.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the 37-year-old Schreiber is a five-year veteran of the department.

<strong>SEPT. 1 SHOOTING</strong>

According to Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5, preliminary reports indicate officers from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department were engaged in a pursuit of an armed suspect with a hostage, the Illinois State Police news release said.

The pursuit went into Indiana, at which time the Newton County Sheriff’s Department became engaged in the pursuit. The pursuit came back into Illinois and Roselius crashed in Sheldon, the Illinois State Police news release said.

Roselius exited his vehicle and gunfire was exchanged. During the exchange, Roselius and Schreiber both were struck. Roselius was pronounced dead at the scene, the Illinois State Police news release said.

No hostage was located inside the vehicle, the Illinois State Police news release said.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the use of force portion of the incident. After a thorough investigation, they will turn over its investigation to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police news release said.