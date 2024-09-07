Harris refuses to answer questions

KANKAKEE — Xandria Harris was held in contempt of court Friday for refusing to answer questions in the case of her co-defendant Darius Sulliivan.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott granted Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s motion to deny Harris the right to plead the Fifth Amendment.

In doing so, Rowe said he will be filing a petition to have Harris found in direct criminal contempt.

Sullivan and Harris face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for the shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The shooting of the officers occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a call about a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Rowe had a list of 60 questions he was going to ask Harris during testimony.

Harris, with attorney Cierra Norris standing behind her on the witness stand, answered Rowe’s first question. That was for her to spell her first and last names.

Rowe then asked Harris if she lived at a residence located in Bradley.

“I plead the Fifth,” Harris said in a low voice.

Rowe asked Bradshaw-Elliott to have Harris speak up.

Again, Harris said she pleaded the Fifth.

“So, at this time your honor, I would ask you to admonish the witness that she does not have a Fifth Amendment right pursuant to our grant of use immunity in [State of Illinois v. Tony Ousley],” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott asked Harris if she was refusing.

“Are you now saying you are refusing?”

“I plead the Fifth,” Harris responded.

Bradshaw-Elliott said Harris was refusing to answer any questions.

“Under case law, she was granted use immunity the last time this case was up,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Rowe asked Bradshaw-Elliott: “Judge, I would ask the court, that beyond her pleading the Fifth because she does not have a Fifth Amendment right.”

“The record needs to be clear she is refusing to answer any questions,” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott: “Are you refusing to answer any questions?”

Rowe wanted to know if Harris was going to answer any of his 60 questions: “Judge, when you asked, her answer to that was, she pleaded the Fifth.”

Bradshaw-Elliott: “I’m just trying to get some clarity. Are you refusing to answer?”

Harris: “Yes, I am refusing to answer questions.”

Rowe: “You are refusing to answer any questions?”

Harris: “Yes, I am refusing to answer any questions.”

Rowe: “Your honor, the state’s intention then is to file a petition for direct criminal contempt. We will be seeking more than six months. We will have that motion on file Monday.”

A hearing on the motion will be held Sept. 16, which is the first day of Sullivan’s trial.

Harris can still change her mind and agree to testify.

<strong>MOTION TO BAR</strong>

Before taking the witness stand Friday, Harris’ attorney, Norris, argued her motion to bar the state’s petition to conduct voir dire examination of Harris.

This a motion to have a witness testify with the jury out of the courtroom as to what they would say if asked during testifying.

Bradshaw-Elliott granted the prosecutor’s motion to give Harris use immunity in July.

Use immunity protects the witness from the use of their own testimony against themself, but does not prevent the government from using other evidence obtained from independent sources, according to Cornell Law School.

Bradshaw-Elliott said she could not deny the motion due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling (State of Illinois v. Tony Ousley, September 2009), and Harris will not be able to invoke her Fifth Amendment right.

<strong>SELF-DEFENSE</strong>

Norris hired an expert witness to determine if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Sullivan.

On Friday, Norris argued Harris should not have to testify because she was a victim of domestic abuse from Sulllivan.

“In light of public policy, this court should find that Harris’ status as a domestic violence victim outweighs the State’s interest in producing repetitive, irrelevant evidence because the prosecution lacks any good faith reason for its decision,” according to Norris’ motion to bar her client’s testimony.

“It is without question that forcing Harris to testify in the face of her longtime abuser would undoubtedly taint her testimony given their troubled history.

“Such consideration should prohibit the prosecution from compelling Harris’ testimony because the evidence that the prosecution seeks to produce is already available on video possessed by the State.”

The motion continued:

“Following that any off-video evidence the State seeks to produce solely involves Harris and entirely irrelevant to Sullivan since her testimony, which would be impacted by the presence of Sullivan, does not make any fats more or less true. Thus, compelling Harris’ testimony serves no fruitful evidentiary purpose.”

Norris argued during Friday’s hearing:

“This video in this case explicitly shows and proves within itself what happened out there. There is absolutely no information that can be asked of Ms. Harris that would be relevant in Mr. Sullivan’s case,” Norrtis said.

“For those reasons, your honor, our motion turns on that tape. The defense believes that the state is using use immunity as a sword instead of the shield in which it is supposed to be used for under the constitution. To coerce or compel testimony from Ms. Harris that then, whether used or not, can give them information about what information they might not have.”