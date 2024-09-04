Beaverville man charged with murder

BEAVERVILLE — Anthony Esposito, of Beaverville, was arrested and charged by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office with two counts of first-degree murder.

The 54-year-old Esposito was taken into custody by Iroquois County Sheriff’s police Saturday after they had been called to a residence in Beaverville to conduct a welfare check, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A deputy arrived at the residence and talked with Esposito. It was learned a family member of Esposito’s was dead inside the residence, the news release said.

The victim was not identified in the news release.