UPDATE: Indiana deputy shot in Iroquois County

SHELDON — A Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s officer was critically injured in a shooting that left the suspect dead Sunday evening in Sheldon.

Newton County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brandon Schreiber was identified as the officer shot by 37-year-old Andrew Roselius, of Clifton, according to a news release from Illinois State Police, which is handling the investigation.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Schreiber, a five-year veteran, initially was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital when he then was flown to the Carle Trauma Center in Urbana. He remains in critical condition.

The Schreiber family has requested privacy as they try to process this tragedy, the Newton County Sheriff’s news release said.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers from our law enforcement families, both from Indiana and Illinois, as well as from our community. Your kindness is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express,” the Newton County Sheriff’s release said.

Anyone who would like to send a card can mail it to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, 304 E. Seymour, Kentland, IN 47951, the Newton County Sheriff’s release said.

According to Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5, preliminary reports indicate officers from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department were engaged in a pursuit of an armed suspect with a hostage, the Illinois State Police news release said.

The pursuit went into Indiana, at which time the Newton County Sheriff’s Department became engaged in the pursuit. The pursuit came back into Illinois and Roselius crashed in Sheldon, the Illinois State Police news release said.

Roselius exited his vehicle and gunfire was exchanged. During the exchange, Roselius and Schreiber both were struck. Roselius was pronounced dead at the scene, the Illinois State Police news release said.

No hostage was located inside the vehicle, the Illinois State Police news release said.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the use of force portion of the incident. After a thorough investigation, they will turn over its investigation to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police news release said.