Lawyers argue over Harris testifying in Sullivan case

KANKAKEE — The scorching heat felt outside Tuesday made its way into the Kankakee County Courthouse during Darius Sullivan’s latest court appearance.

The lawyers involved — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic and Cierra Norris, the attorney for co-defendant Xandria Harris — turned up the heat to boil while arguing a motion to have Harris testify with immunity against her boyfriend.

Sullivan faces several charges in the shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey. Harris is also charged in the case.

The shooting of the officers occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a call about a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan, 28, of Bourbonnais, and Harris, 28, of Bradley, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

Sullivan’s trial is set for Sept. 16. No trial date has been set for Harris.

<strong>USE IMMUNITY</strong>

The three lawyers squared off about a motion Rowe filed to have a preliminary questioning of Harris. It would be done during Sullilvan’s trial, but the jury would not be in the courtroom.

During the 45-minute debate, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott chimed in about the tense interaction of the attorneys.

“There is no drama in my courtroom. I don’t like drama,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Rowe said he filed the latest motion to keep it from becoming a cause for the case to be heard by the Illinois Appellate Court and possibly overturned.

“Mr. Pentuic quotes from the dissent in Taylor v. Illinois, which is notable,” Rowe said. “The reason the court allowed a voir dire [to speak the truth] examination of a witness was to protect both the state and the witness from the possible element of surprise.

“Ms. Harris is a witness in this case. As counsel said, she was there when the murder occurred. In my opinion that makes her a material witness. I have the absolute right to grant her use immunity.”

Elliott concurred.

“Absolutely. Under all the case law.”

Rowe continued:

“I cannot put her on the witness stand and have her take the Fifth [Amendment] in front of the jury. I have a duty to explore if there is any exculpatory evidence in her testimony then. The only way I can disclose that is to put her on the stand outside the presence of the jury to determine if she is going to take the Fifth, and if not what that testimony might be.

“Otherwise you have the potential for prejudice and the element of surprise, and the appellate court is not going to look favorably on that.”

Norris interjected:

“She’s going to take the Fifth.”

Bradshaw-Elliott warned Norris.

“She will be held in contempt if she does. She absolutely has an obligation to testify.”

<strong>STATE’S MOTION TO TESTIFY</strong>

During Harris’ last court appearance in July, Bradshaw-Elliott granted the state’s motion to have Harris testify during Sullivan’s trial.

Rowe said they would grant her use immunity to compel her to testify in this case, the motion said.

“The use immunity sought by way of this motion only grants Harris immunity from prosecution as to any information directly or indirectly derived from the production of evidence during Harris’ testimony,” the motion said.

“The fact that Harris is a co-defendant of Sullivan does not prohibit the State from granting Harris use immunity to testify as a witness in Sullivan’s case,” according to the motion.

Both Pentuic and Norris argued the prosecution is using the testimony to glean information for their case against Sullivan.

After Harris turned herself into authorities, she did not give police a statement.

“Your honor, the state is the sole driving force of this motion. Prior to July 8, 2024, they decided to grant immunity to his co-defendant knowing very well she had not given a statement [to police],” Pentuic said.

“Judge, we know there is a video of this case and the State has told you why this testimony is essential to prove their case. They are trying to fill some holes, let’s hear it. Maybe they know something is exculpatory, that I am missing. Why do they need Ms. Harris? They want to have it so that in six months, eight months, 12 months, they have it in hand. If they want to call her at her trial, they can.”

Norris said she wanted to put something else on the record. She asked Bradshaw-Elliott to consider the implications on Harris’ due right process because she was a victim out there.

“I’m going to make it on the record to make sure if she was a different color she would have been considered a victim out there,” Norris said

“She participated in no way, shape or form in this act. She was protecting her kids and the last one she had she was handcuffed to a hospital bed [giving birth] because Jim Rowe had decided to make her Bonnie to [Sullivan’s] Clyde because we know that didn’t happen.

“What he is doing is tying her hands on her due process and a right to a fair trial because she has yet to talk to the expert we have out of Northwestern that is going to be building [Harris’] defense, which is the fact she is a battered woman and in fact she was a victim.

“What [Rowe] is doing is trying to pour the blood on her testimony so that he’s prepared to drag her through a criminal justice system that is already unfair. Completely predatory so that he can win his case.

“What about her? What about her due process rights? What about what is fair and what is just? I don’t care about the case law, your honor.”