The numbers on traffic-related stops comes under scrutiny

Are racial minority drivers more likely to get stopped?

According to the latest state report of Illinois police departments conducting traffic-related stops, the answer appears to be yes.

Locally, Kankakee Police Department officers were shown to stop Black drivers 5.5 more times than white drivers.

It was an increase from the 5.2 times in 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation-published, state-mandated annual Illinois Traffic Stop Study.

Kankakee was one of 10 communities used as an example by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois in a July 11 news release.

The others were: Aurora, Belleville, Bloomington, Champaign, Danville, Naperville, Peoria, Springfield and Urbana.

The traffic-related stops used in the study include moving violations, equipment, license/registration and commercial vehicles.

Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Donnell Austin said the department works very hard with its officers and people in the community to educate them in regard to traffic stops.

“We are not targeting people,” Austin said. “We target violations. We’ll continue to do the right thing, which is training our officers so they understand implicit bias and procedural justice.

“We will continue to host the Traffic Stop Initiative to educate our citizens and reduce anxiety during police encounters. We do conduct targeted enforcement to address criminality in certain areas, but we cannot over-police the community.

“We will continue to look very carefully at what practices our department is engaging in to ensure that implicit bias is not occurring. Our officers work to serve the community and embody our mission of Community Partnership.”

The 2023 report was released in July.

In 2023, Kankakee officers conducted 1,772 total traffic-related stops with 54% (965) being Black drivers, 28% (498) white drivers and 16% (291) being Latino drivers.

The study also includes Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

The breakdown of stops includes moving violations.

The breakdown of the stop outcomes are in the categories of written warnings and citations.

<strong>ABOUT THE NUMBERS</strong>

Kankakee police have submitted statistics every year since the annual reporting started in 2004. The same is true for all other law agencies in Kankakee County.

In 2023:

• Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department made 4,110 traffic-related stops. Of those 1,971, (48%) were white drivers; 1,394 (34%) were Black drivers; and 698 (17%) were Hispanic or Latino drivers.

Deputies were shown to stop Black drivers 3.5 times more than white drivers, and Hispanic or Latino drivers 2.4 times.

• Bourbonnais police made 2,642 traffic-related stops. Of those, 1,763 were white (67%); 593 were Black (22%); and 235 were Hispanic or Latino (8.9%).

Bourbonnais officers were shown to stop Black drivers 2 more times than white drivers, and Hispanic or Latino drivers 1.1 more times.

• Bradley police made 1,785 traffic-related stops including 920 white drivers (52%); 612 Black drivers (35%); and 227 Hispanic or Latino drivers (13%).

Bradley officers were shown to stop Black drivers 3.6 times more than white drivers, and Hispanic or Latino drivers 1.7 more times.

• Manteno police made 568 traffic-related stops including 412 white drivers (73%); 101 (18%) Black drivers; and 44 Hispanic or Latino drivers (7.7%).

Manteno officers were shown to stop Black drivers 2 times more than white drivers, and Hispanic or Latino drivers 0.9 times more times.

<strong>IDOT & ILLINOIS</strong>

Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the statistics used for the report do not mesh with the village’s changing demographics since 2004.

“The numbers are highly flawed. You can read into them what you want,” Phelps said.

Prior to the release of the report, police agencies are allowed to comment.

This year, Phelps said they did.

“Our town demographics have changed significantly with a significant increase in the Black/African American population, which would negate the perceived percentage of stops,” read the comment.

IDOT’s response: “Thank you for your comment. The way the benchmarks update for the changes in local demographics is described in the report.

“… Traffic-stop benchmarks are based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent American Community Survey population statistics tabulated at the ZIP code level.”

Police in Illinois conducted 2.26 million stops in 2023, nearly 200,000 more traffic stops in 2023 compared to the previous year. The 12% increase in traffic stops means that more than 500 motorists in Illinois were stopped for each day of 2023 compared to 2022, the ACLU of Illinois said in the release.

The IDOT report showed statewide police officers stop Black drivers at 1.7 times the rate of white drivers. For Latino drivers, the rate is 1.11 times, the ACLU of Illinois said in a media release after the study was released July 11.

“With 20 years of data reflecting ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in traffic stops, localities in Illinois can no longer ignore this problem. Police departments’ refusal to remedy these unjustified disparities amounts to intentional discrimination,” Alexandra Block, director of the Criminal Legal System and Policing Project at the ACLU of Illinois, said in the July 11 media release.

“This reality should cause public officials at the state and local level to convene a public discussion about how to fix the persistent biases in traffic stops.”

<strong>‘FISHING EXPEDITIONS’</strong>

The ACLU of Illinois said the study continues to show police agencies are making the traffic-related stops “fishing expeditions” in order to find more criminal activity.

“Sadly, the story remains the same,” Block said. “Black and Latino drivers continue to be more likely to be stopped at a higher rate in many communities around Illinois.

“Nothing has changed. The embarrassment, humiliation and disruption caused by thousands of unnecessary stops of Black and Latino drivers continues to waste police resources and create resentment between the police and the communities they serve — all without enhancing public safety or reducing crashes.

“With the number of traffic stops escalating, it is time for serious action to fix their disproportionate burden on Black and Latino drivers in Illinois.”

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said maybe drivers should get the broken tail light or headlight fixed or pay to renew their license plate registration.

“I know money can be tight, but get the broken things fixed. Go get the registration updated. Then we won’t stop you,” Downey said.

“I tell my kids if they have a headlight out, get it replaced. Don’t give an officer a reason to pull you over.”

An outspoken opponent of the state’s SAFE-T Act, Downey is glad body cams worn by officers were a mandate brought about by the act.

“Those tell you a lot. You see the stop. Maybe those videos would better explain why officers made a stop.”

The IDOT data also shows that racially disparate stops are not effective at fighting crime. Statewide, more than 97% of all stops of Black drivers, and more than 98% of all stops of Latino drivers, did not result in police finding any contraband. The minuscule contraband recovery rates have remained consistently low for years.

“Most of these stops are people who do not pose a threat,” said Ed Yohnka, ACLU of Illinois Director of Communications and Public Policy.

“These are funds that could be best used for making neighborhoods and communities safe. Those are areas where the focus needs to be.”

2023 IDOT report

The 2023 IDOT report demonstrates that, statewide, police officers stop Black drivers at 1.7 times the rate of white drivers. For Latino drivers, the rate is 1.11 times. Beneath the statewide numbers, many communities across the state saw much wider disparities for Black and Latino drivers.

For example:

In <strong>Aurora</strong>, Black drivers were 4.1 times more likely to be stopped than white motorists, and Latino drivers were 2.4 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.

<strong>Belleville</strong> police were 4 times more likely to stop Black drivers than white drivers.

In <strong>Bloomington</strong>, Black drivers were more than 4 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers, while Latino drivers were 2.7 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.

<strong>Champaign</strong> police stopped Black drivers at a rate 6 times higher than white drivers and Latino drivers were 2.5 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.

<strong>Danville</strong> police stopped Black drivers at a rate nearly 5 times higher than white drivers.

In <strong>Kankakee,</strong> police stopped Black drivers at a rate 5.5 times higher than white drivers.

In <strong>Naperville</strong>, Black drivers are nearly 4.5 times more likely to be stopped when compared to white drivers, and Latino drivers are 1.6 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.

In <strong>Peoria,</strong> police stopped Black drivers 5.4 times more often than white drivers, and Latino drivers were nearly 2 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.

In <strong>Springfield</strong>, the state capitol, Black motorists were 5.7 more likely to be stopped than white drivers.

In <strong>Urbana</strong>, police stopped Black drivers at a rate 5.5 times higher than white drivers and Latino drivers were 2.7 times more likely to be stopped compared to white drivers.