Monee woman charged with fraud

CHICAGO — A Monee woman, formerly an employee with the Illinois Department of Revenue, has been changed with fraudulently receiving two Paycheck Protection Program loans for more than $41,000.

PPP loans were designed to assist businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was federally administered.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged Shepale Hicks, 44, of Monee, with:

• One count of money laundering, one count of unlawful structuring of a currency transaction, one count of theft, two counts of financial institution fraud and two counts of loan fraud, which are all Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison;

• Two counts of wire fraud and two counts of forgery, which are all Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison; and

• Four counts of filing a fraudulent income tax return, Class 4 felonies punishable by up to three years in prison.

Hicks’ next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Maura Kownacki, an IDOR spokeswoman, confirmed Hicks’ job employment status on Friday.

“Shepale Hicks is no longer employed with the Illinois Department of Revenue,” she wrote in an email response to the Daily Journal.

Raoul’s office alleges Hicks was employed by IDOR when she fraudulently applied for two PPP loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration by falsely claiming that she owned two businesses that did not exist.

According to Raoul’s office, Hicks received $20,833 in August 2020 and $20,832 in May 2021, based on the fraudulent applications.

“It is outrageous anyone, especially a state employee at an agency tasked with holding taxpayers accountable for following revenue laws, would take advantage of COVID-era assistance programs,” Raoul said in the press release.

“These programs were intended to help small businesses and unemployed Americans survive the pandemic. I will continue to ensure those who took advantage of the pandemic for financial gain are held accountable.”

The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting this case based on a referral from IDOR.

The charges are the most recent action in Raoul’s ongoing efforts to hold individuals accountable for fraudulently collecting government assistance related to the pandemic. In June 2024, Raoul’s office announced charges related to PPP loan fraud against 15 government employees and a former Cook County Sheriff’s Office employee in July, the press release said.