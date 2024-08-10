Blotter: Aug. 10, 2024

<strong>Sexual assault</strong>

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a sexual incident that occurred Tuesday evening in unincorporated Bourbonnais. The details of the investigation subsequently resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Juan C. Alvizar, who lives in Oak Creek Estates Mobile Home Park, according to a sheriff’s press release.

Alvizar remains incarcerated at the Jerome Combs Detention Center for predatory criminal sexual assault/victim under the age of 13 years old and criminal sexual assault.

Since his arrest, agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (Homeland Security) has issued a detainer based on Alvizar’s status as an illegal immigrant.

“Although we want to make every effort possible to maintain the privacy to the victim in this particular case, I think it’s vitally important to the residents of Kankakee County to understand that this heinous act was completely avoidable based solely on the fact that this offender should not be in the country,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the press release.

“I want to thank all of our deputies and investigators that have spent a great deal of time and effort working on an extremely challenging and disturbing case.”