Kankakee police make arrest in March shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a Kankakee man who was involved in a March 21 shooting that sent a 13-year-old juvenile to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Taken into custody on an arrest warrant Tuesday was 20-year-old Cameron Prince, according to a Kankakee police press release.

According to Kankakee County court records, Prince has been charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with two counts of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

Recently, Kankakee police arrested 18-year-old Cer'veonn Flemming and 21-year-old Demetrius Bostic.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Flemming with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and Bostic with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to court records

Bostic is currently serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Correction, the press release said.

On March 21, Kankakee police said they responded at 1:37 p.m. to the 700 block of East Hickory Street in reference to multiple shots fired.

The 3-year-old was struck by gunfire in the right leg.

A 14-year-old juvenile boy was located in an abandoned house in the 400 block of South Greenwood Avenue, where witnesses observed him enter, Kankakee police said. He was arrested.