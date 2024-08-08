Mini-bike rider arrested on gun charges, resisting

KANKAKEE — A pursuit of a mini-bike driver ended with the Tuesday arrest of an 18-year-old Kankakee man, who was allegedly also in possession of a loaded gun.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy observed an unregistered motorized mini-bike traveling east on East Court Street, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Leiviy C. McAtee was arrested for not only fleeing police, but also on charges of alleged possession of a loaded, defaced gun.

As the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the mini-bike, 18-year-old McAtee, of Kankakee, rode away and attempted to elude the deputy in the area of the Crestlane Apartments, near the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange.

McAtee lost control of the mini-bike as he attempted to cross a curb and subsequently ran away on foot. McAtee was taken into custody a short distance away. Deputies found a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number about 1 foot from the ditched mini-bike.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged McAtee for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

“It’s extremely discouraging that these types of incidents and encounters, particularly with such young defendants, are becoming all too common,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said.

“While I attempt to remain optimistic that this troubled individual will receive the justice he deserves, I am extremely grateful that the defaced firearm in his possession was removed from our streets preventing any future violence it may have been involved with in the future.”