Blotter: Aug. 7, 2024

Multiple charges

Bradley police arrested 44-year-old Henry L. Allen on Monday for the charges of armed habitual criminal, possession of cocaine, armed violence, felon possessing a firearm and resisting a peace officer Saturday.

According to an Assistant State’s Attorney, an officer stopped Allen’s vehicle after he observed Allen was not wearing a seatbelt.

A search of the vehicle located 46.9 grams of cocaine, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, 9 mm handgun, shotgun and more than $2,578 in cash.

Allen refused to get out of the vehicle and was charged with resisting a peace officer. A Kankakee County judge granted the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s petition to detain Allen.