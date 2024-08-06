Grundy County authorities investigate homicide

GARDNER — Grundy County Sheriff’s police arrested Jeff Conley, and he was charged with killing a 55-year-old woman Sunday.

The Grundy County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Aleshea M. Raszkowski, of Gardner. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The incident was isolated and was a result of domestic violence, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 100 block of East Parker Street in Gardner regarding what was initially reported as an overdose, the release said.

After arriving the residence, deputies found an unresponsive woman lying on the floor who had stab wounds. Deputies attempted to render aid until Gardner EMS arrived. EMS reported the victim was dead. They contacted the Grundy County Coroner’s office, the release said.

Sheriff’s detectives learned Conley shared the residence with the victim. They transported Conley, 52, and his 7-year-old daughter, who was also present in the residence, to the Grundy County Jail, the release said.

Through an interview, detectives were able to learn Conley had stabbed the victim several times, the release said.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker approved charges of one count of first degree murder, the release said.

The 7-year-old girl was released to family members, and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified, the release said.