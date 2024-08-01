Blotter: Aug. 1, 2024

<strong>Burglary</strong>

Kankakee police arrested 53-year-old Detrious Kizer and 48-year-old Edrick Williams, both of Kankakee, for the charge of residential burglary.

At 4:13 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue in reference to a residential burglary in progress, Kankakee police said in a report.

When the officer arrived he saw one of the residents holding a subject behind the front door with a baseball bat, the report said.

The officer talked with the resident, who said when he and his friend pulled into the driveway, they noticed the front door moving. The resident explained they pushed the front door open, pinning a subject, Kizer, behind the door. The resident grabbed a baseball bat to defend himself, the report said.

The resident stated that another subject ran out of the back of the residence. Officers located a subject, Williams, fitting the description given by the resident, the report said.

On Monday, a Kankakee County judge granted the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office petitions to detain both men based on provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

A traffic stop made by Kankakee police led to the arrest of 29-year-old Anthony Logan, of Kankakee, for the charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of more than 15 grams of cocaine and driving on a suspended license.

At 5:42 p.m., Friday, an officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of North Greenwood Avenue and East Chestnut Street, while turning south onto North Greenwood Avenue. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of East Station Street, a Kankakee police report said.

The officer checked Logan’s driver’s license through KanComm dispatch. It returned as suspended, the report said.

The officer was notified by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that they had probable cause to arrest Logan in reference to one of their cases, the police report said.

After transporting Logan to Jerome Combs Detention Center, the officer noticed a bag of white powdery substance on the floor board in the back seat. A review of the squad’s in-car video camera showed Logan toss something to the floor.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

A Kankakee police officer was advised by KanComm dispatch of six shots fired in the area of the 700 block of North Cottage Avenue at 1:08 a.m. Sunday.

The officer said in his report, he was in the area and parked at the intersection of North Fairmont Avenue and East Cedar Street. The officer observed a dark-colored sedan traveling west on East Willow Street towards North Hobbie Avenue.

The officer arrived on scene and saw a man walking north in the 700 block of North Cottage Avenue. The officer asked the man to raise his hands. He complied and stated he heard the shots near the east alley and started walking away, the officer’s report said.

The man was not wearing a shirt at the time of the incident and did not appear to have a firearm on him. He was uncooperative in providing further information or staying on scene, the officer’s report said.

Officers located six shell casings in front of a residence in the 700 block of North Cottage Avenue, the officer’s report said.