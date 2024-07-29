Watseka police make big drug bust

WATSEKA — Watseka police arrested Kristin A Kirby, of Watseka, on drug charges found after execution of a search warrant Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Kirby was charged for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis, a Watseka Enforcement Team news release said.

The enforcement team, K-9 Officer Tucker, with the cooperation of the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office, served the search warrant in the 100 block of South Brown Street at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the news release said.

Police conducted an undercover narcotics purchase, targeting “pressed pills” and methamphetamine.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, drug traffickers use pill presses to press fentanyl into pills and punches and dyes to imprint markings and logos onto those pills, producing pills that look like legitimate prescription medication — like oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall — when those pills actually contain fentanyl, methamphetamine and other deadly drugs.

Once police conducted the purchase, they served a search warrant, the news release said.

They recovered:

• About 1,200 grams of cannabis.

• 280 grams of phycobilin mushrooms.

• 500 “pressed pills” that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

• 396 Xanax bars.

• 20 containers of “Dabs” (a highly concentrated marijuana extract).

• 22 containers of cannabis edibles.

• A small amount of cocaine.

• A small amount of MDT.

• 15 grams of ecstasy.

Police also seized approximately $200 in cash, the news release said.