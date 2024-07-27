Update: Multiple people shot at Kankakee party

KANKAKEE — A late Friday night shooting in north Kankakee sent six people to local hospitals.

One of the six shooting victims is listed in critical but stable condition and was transferred to a hospital in the Chicago area, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

There was an altercation between juveniles. Adults got involved, and the altercation escalated. There was more than one shooter, Kidwell said.

No arrests have been made, he said.

The remaining five gunshot victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 700 block of North Hobbie Avenue, near Pioneer Park, where multiple gunshots had been fired.

Kidwell said officers had responded to a domestic call in the area when they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a large group near the park field house. A birthday party had been taking place at the site, according to police.

Two gunshot victims were located at the scene. A third gunshot victim was found in the 1000 block of East Birch Street sitting in her vehicle, which was also struck by gunfire.

Officers began rendering aid to victims. Kankakee Fire Department EMS arrived and transported victims to a local hospital. Three additional gunshot victims drove themselves to a local hospital, police said.

Kankakee police are asking anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 815-933-0426.