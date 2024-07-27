Authorities arrest 3 people for Iroquois County burglaries

WATSEKA — Three people were arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force after a lengthy investigation conducted by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

They arrested Samuel Hines, 27; Rubicell Lopez, 28; and Justin Kuehne, 47, all of Kankakee, on Iroquois County warrants charging them with multiple counts of burglary in connection with a series of burglaries that occurred earlier this year in rural areas of western Iroquois County.

The burglaries, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department noted in a news release, occurred at rural homes and farm sites stretching from rural Onarga to rural Chebanse.

Hines, Lopez and Kuehne were taken into custody in Kankakee without incident and subsequently transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where they remain awaiting a court appearance.

<strong>3 OTHERS ARRESTED</strong>

After the arrests of Hines, Lopez and Kuehne, U.S. Marshals and sheriff’s deputies arrested Candace Searcy, 39; Joshua Searcy, 37; and Austin Knauss, 30, at a Cissna Park residence on a series of outstanding arrest warrants, the news release said.

Candace Searcy was wanted on warrants from Vermilion and Douglas counties in Illinois and Benton County in Indiana for drug possession and a violation of probation.

Joshua Searcy was wanted on two Ford County warrants charging him with forgery and drug possession.

Knauss was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with aggravated DUI.

All three were taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.