Kankakee man argues for new trial in 2006 case

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man currently serving 32 years in prison for shooting another man in 2006, was back in Kankakee County court Tuesday for a hearing to get a new trial.

Donta Jackson was found guilty in September 2007 of attempted first-degree murder for shooting and injuring Leonard Green.

The jury also found Jackson guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson is represented by attorney Celeste Stack, of Hale and Monico. The firm was hired by Jackson’s family in May 2019, according to court records.

Prior to that, Jackson was represented by the public defender’s office following his conviction.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Sheila Kramer represents the state.

At the end of the hour-long hearing, Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington said he will announce his decision Oct. 25.

<strong>SENT BACK</strong>

The case was returned to Kankakee County court by the Appellate Court of Illinois Third District in May 2012 due to ineffective representation during Jackson’s trial and ineffective appellate counsel.

“The stakes are high. It was a case of human errors. [Jackson] did not get a fair trial,” Stack said.

Jackson’s trial attorney told jurors they would hear testimony from a woman both men knew. She took two calls from Green the night of the shooting. He asked her to tell Jackson he needed to pay him or Jackson would be going to jail for a long time.

The woman refused to testify, even after being served with a subpoena at the courthouse the day the trial began.

That woman did testify at Tuesday’s hearing. She was asked about the phone calls and how she knew Jackson and Green.

“Why didn’t you want to testify?” Kramer asked.

“To be frank, I didn’t want to be involved in the case. I had a lot going on. I had school and I was working,” the witness said.

In her motion to dismiss, which was filed in February 2023, Kramer argued “the record supports the jury’s finding of guilt, and the addition of the testimony of [the woman] during the trial would not have changed the outcome …”

<strong>THE CASE</strong>

On Jan. 28, 2006, the now 44-year-old Jackson was driving a car on East Court Street. Green was a passenger in another vehicle that pulled up besides Jackson’s vehicle, court documents said.

Green, now 41, said he heard four or five shots as he ducked down. He said he felt a burning sensation in his foot, which was grazed by a bullet, court documents said.

According to court records, Jackson gave Green cocaine to sell during the summer of 2004 for $2,500. Green took the cocaine, but did not pay Jackson.