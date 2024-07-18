Police looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON — Authorities are searching for a 41-year-old Jennifer Tannhauser, who has been missing since at least July 10.

Wilmington Police said in a Facebook post earlier this week they received a report of a missing woman who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis causing concern for her safety.

Jennifer has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Jennifer has a large tattoo on her back, which the police department shared a photo of for identification purposes.

She does not have her cell phone or wallet on her, the post said.

Jennifer’s vehicle was found less than 24 hours later in Kankakee County parked in a conservation area off of Warner Bridge Road, the post said.

Officers from multiple agencies have spent the past several days searching the area where her vehicle was found, along with K-9 officers and drones. Multiple efforts have also been made on the Kankakee River, all with no success in finding Jennifer, the post said.

Wilmington police said in the post they are aware of flyers that have been circulated, inviting people to assist in searching the abandoned women’s prison off Illinois Route 102. They ask that no one enter this area without the escort of law enforcement due to extensive safety issues with the remaining structures and general landscape of the area.

If you have any information that may assist Wilmington Police or the Illinois Conservation Police in the ongoing investigation, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 815-476-2811 to speak with an officer.