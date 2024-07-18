Kankakee County sheriff's office: Beware of phone scam

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a renewed advisory to residents, urging them to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited phone calls.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable increase in reports of a prevalent scam targeting the community. These scammers often impersonate representatives of the Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement agencies, frequently leaving voicemails.

They may falsely claim to be from the Civil Process or Warrant Division, demanding payment to avoid arrest or other legal actions.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that the Sheriff’s Office will never solicit or demand funds in this manner.

These scammers can be highly persuasive and aggressive, often resulting in victims losing substantial amounts of money. The phone numbers provided in their voicemails are not legitimate and do not belong to the sheriff’s agency.

The Sheriff’s Office strongly recommends that anyone who is skeptical about an unsolicited call hang up immediately.

Verify the call’s authenticity by independently finding an official number from a reliable source, rather than using the number provided in the caller’s voicemail or caller ID.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a representative of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, please verify the caller’s identity by contacting KanComm at 815-933-3324.