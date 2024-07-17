Blotter: July 17, 2024

Battery

Keith A. Woodruff, of Bradley, was arrested Tuesday by Bradley police after he stabbed his brother during an altercation.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of South LaSalle Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

Officers talked with the victim outside the residence. Bradley Fire personnel treated the victim and transported him to a Kankakee hospital.

Officers found the 32-year-old Woodruff and transported him to the hospital for treatment. After his release he was transported to Kankakee County Jail and booked for the charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery.