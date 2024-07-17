Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Crime & Courts | Kankakee County

Blotter: July 17, 2024

Police blotter

Police blotter (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

Battery

Keith A. Woodruff, of Bradley, was arrested Tuesday by Bradley police after he stabbed his brother during an altercation.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of South LaSalle Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

Officers talked with the victim outside the residence. Bradley Fire personnel treated the victim and transported him to a Kankakee hospital.

Officers found the 32-year-old Woodruff and transported him to the hospital for treatment. After his release he was transported to Kankakee County Jail and booked for the charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery.