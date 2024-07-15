Rockford police arrest Manteno man

MANTENO — A Manteno man has been accused by Winnebago County authorities of sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.

According to multiple news reports, Rockford Police said 29-year-old Devin Thomas Pafford, of Manteno, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

On March 29, Rockford police were contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a child.

The investigation identified Pafford as a suspect. Pafford allegedly found the victim through social media, news reports said.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and brought charges, news reports said.

Pafford was arrested July 7.

SOUTH CAROLINA ARREST

In March 2022, Pafford was arrested in Kershaw County, S.C., accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to multiple news reports.

According to Kershaw County court records, Pafford was charged for second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor; second-degree criminal solicitation of a minor and a traffic violation for attempting to flee via a vehicle.

The court records indicate the case is still open.

At the time of his arrest, Pafford was an active duty Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., the news reports said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service was involved in the investigation due to Pafford’s status as an active-duty Marine, news reports said.