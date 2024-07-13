Blotter: July 13, 2024

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, assisted by Kankakee Police Department, arrested Travaris M. Rowell Jr., 23, of Kankakee, for the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and child endangerment.

According to an Illinois State Police Troop 5 news release, at approximately noon, July 10, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 500 block of West Henry Street.

The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,226 grams of suspected cannabis, 153 suspected fentanyl pills, approximately 93.1 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 66.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and cash. Two vehicles were also seized in conjunction with the investigation, the press release said.

<strong>Theft</strong>

Bradley police arrested Deandre L. Jackson, 36, of Detroit, Mich., for the charges of burglary and theft by deception July 9.

Bradley police were called by loss prevention at a business in the 800 block of Bradley Boulevard. Store personnel said Jackson told them he represented a Chicago business and fraudulently charged $2,500 on a store credit card.

According to a Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney, Jackson has been arrested for the same incident in other states. Jackson was released under provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Vernon M. Griffith, 38, of St. Anne, for the charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance July 9.

At 5:20 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in reference to a man brandishing a firearm, an anonymous caller told dispatch they observed a suspect, later identified as Griffith, leaning up against an apartment complex wearing blue jeans, white shirt, glasses and a baseball cap, according to a police report.

The anonymous caller advised that Griffith kept taking a firearm out of his waistband to mess with the magazine, the report said.

The officer found Griffith, and he was taken into custody. The officer found a Glock 9mm on Griffith as well as a clear plastic bag containing a white powder and white rocks, suspected crack cocaine, the report said.