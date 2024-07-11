Police make arrest in Kankakee shooting

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old John J. Thurman, of Kankakee, for aggravated battery with a firearm Tuesday in Kankakee County Court.

Thurman was arrested by Kankakee police for shooting a man during a disagreement.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a Kankakee hospital at 12:41 a.m. Monday for the victim of a shooting who had been struck in the abdomen.

During Thurman’s detention hearing Tuesday, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles said the victim and Thurman got into an argument on Monday.

They met up later to fight in the area of Crestview apartments on North Crestlane Drive, Aviles read from a police report.

Witnesses said the victim threw a punch, and then Thurman pulled a firearm and shot the victim. Two friends transported the victim to the hospital, Aviles read from a police report.

When asked by police who had shot him, the victim said he had been shot by a friend, Thurman.

After obtaining a search warrant, police located a firearm in a locked box found in Thurman’s bedroom in an apartment. The firearm was taken as evidence, Aviles read from the police report.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Thurman be detained under provisions of the SAFE-T Act.