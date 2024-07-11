Blotter: July 11, 2024

<strong>Weapons</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Mario Gray, 27, of Kankakee, on July 6 for the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of West Chestnut Street and North Washington Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers had previously been dispatched to this area several times earlier in the day for the same issue.

Upon arrival, a witness stated that a male wearing all black with a black face mask on in a gray Dodge Charger had a weapon. An officer was able to flag the vehicle down and make contact with the driver, a 37-year-old woman, and the passenger who matched the description, later identified as Gray, the report said.

While seated in the vehicle, Gray told another officer that there was open alcohol in the vehicle. Gray and the driver stepped out of the vehicle as officers did a probable cause search of the vehicle. A loaded 9mm firearm was found in the glove compartment in front of where Gray was sitting, the report said.

The driver was not charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During a hearing Tuesday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Gray to be detained under provisions of the SAFE-T Act.