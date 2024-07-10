UPDATE: Driver in Sunday's fatal crash facing 4 counts of DUI

<p dir="ltr"><span>LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — David R. Gargo, the driver in Sunday’s one-vehicle fatal DUI accident, will remain in Kankakee County jail during the pendency of the case.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Kankakee County Associate Judge Andrew Purcell ordered Gargo be held during a detention hearing Wednesday.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>“There are no guarantees he will not drink or he will not drive,” Purcell said prior to granting the state’s petition to detain.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Gargo, 32, of Godley, is currently on 24-months court supervision after he agreed to plead guilty in November 2023 to a misdemeanor DUI, court records said. He was sentenced in November 2023.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><strong>STATE LAW </strong></p><p dir="ltr"><span>It was his first DUI. He was arrested by Bradley police in May 2020.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>In Illinois a first or second-time DUI offender is usually charged with a Class A misdemeanor.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>If the DUI results in the death of another person, the offender will be charged with a Class 2 felony whether it is a first, second or subsequent offense. </span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>If convicted, the offender could face three to 14 years in prison for one death, or a six to 28-year prison sentence for two or more deaths. </span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The individual may be eligible for probation, but the court would have to find extraordinary circumstances to avoid imposing a prison sentence.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>In addition to criminal penalties, Illinois imposes administrative penalties in all DUI cases.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>This is generally referred to as the Statutory Summary Suspension process. </span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Perhaps the most common penalty under the Statutory Summary Suspension process is the suspension of driving privileges for an individual arrested for a DUI. </span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The suspension can be six months to a year.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><strong>THE CHARGES</strong></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Gargo with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Gargo is facing two counts of aggravated DUI accident causing a death (Class 2 felony) and two counts of aggravated DUI accident causing bodily harm (Class 4 felony).</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Killed in the accident was Gargo’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Ally Tvrz, of Godley. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office. She was a backseat passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe. Gargo was the driver, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>A front seat passenger, Trisha Gargo, 36, of Aroma Park, was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition and later transferred to a Chicago area hospital for further treatment.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Robert Regas said Trisha Gargo is breathing on her own and showing signs of improvement.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Trisha Gargo is David Gargo’s sister.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>David Gargo was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being arrested Sunday, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>During the hearing, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne said an ambulance crew came upon the crash. The ambulance had been at a Kankakee hospital. The crew began rendering aid to the injured.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Souligne said reports from troopers on scene observed David Gargo as being distraught. They said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech and had the odor of alcohol on his breath.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Police are awaiting results of DUI tests administered while Gargo was being treated at the hospital, Souligne said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><strong>THE CRASH</strong></p><p dir="ltr"><span>At 9:54 p.m. Sunday, ISP Troop 5 said it was dispatched to a crash that occurred on Illinois Route 113 near Edgewater Drive in Limestone Township.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>Preliminary findings indicate Gargo was traveling east on Illinois Route 113 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, which then caused the vehicle to roll over, ISP Troop 5 said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The crash caused a power pole to fall to the ground with live wires.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>A secondary crash occurred with a vehicle striking the downed power pole/live wires in the roadway, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, the news release said.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Troop 5.</span></p><p dir="ltr"><span>This is the 21st motor vehicle-related fatality in Kankakee County this fiscal year (Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024) which has already surpassed the Fiscal Year 2023 total of 14, the coroner’s office said.</span></p>