Judge grants motion allowing prosecution to call Harris to testify in Sullivan trial

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County Circuit judge granted prosecutors’ motion allowing them to call Xandria Harris as a witness in her co-defendant Darius Sullivan’s trial later this year.

Sullivan faces several charges for the shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The cases for Harris and Sullivan, her boyfriend, came up Monday during their latest court appearances before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Sullivan’s trial is set for Sept. 16. No trial date has been set for Harris.

Bradshaw-Elliott said she could not deny the motion due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling (State of Illinois v. Tony Ousley, September 2009) and Harris will not be able to invoke her Fifth Amendment right.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed the motion earlier this year.

According to Rowe’s motion, he asked Bradshaw-Elliott for an order granting use immunity to Harris “to compel her testimony in this matter against the defendant, Darius Sullivan.”

Use immunity protects the witness from the use of their own testimony against themself, but does not prevent the government from using other evidence obtained from independent sources, according to Cornell Law School.

“Harris has a right not to testify against defendant Sullivan. The state anticipates that Harris would assert that right at trial of the instant matter,” the motion said.

Rowe said in the motion his office will serve Harris a subpoena in Sullivan’s case and intends to call Harris as a witness at trial in this case. He said they would grant her use immunity to compel her to testify in this case, the motion said.

“The use immunity sought by way of this motion only grants Harris immunity from prosecution as to any information directly or indirectly derived from the production of evidence during Harris’ testimony,” the motion said.

“The fact that Harris is a co-defendant of Sullivan does not prohibit the State from granting Harris use immunity to testify as a witness in Sullivan’s case,” according to the motion.

The shooting of the officers occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a call about a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan, 28, of Bourbonnais, and Harris, 28, of Bradley, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.