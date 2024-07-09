Driver arrested in fatal DUI crash

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — The driver of a one-vehicle crash was arrested and charged by Illinois State Police Troop 5 for driving while intoxicated causing the death of another person.

At 10:17 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office was requested at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Illinois State Route 113 at Edgewater Drive in Limestone Township.

There were three occupants in the 2008 Hyundai driven by David Gargo, 32, of Godley. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being arrested, the release said.

The backseat passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene has been identified as Ally Tvrz, 26, of Godley.

A front seat passenger was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition and later transferred to a Chicago area hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary findings indicate Gargo was traveling south on Illinois State Route 113 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, which then caused the vehicle to rollover, the press release said.

A second southbound vehicle came upon the accident and became entangled in the downed electrical wires resulting in a vehicle fire. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Troop 5.

This is the 21st motor vehicle-related fatality in Kankakee County this fiscal year (Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024) which has already surpassed the Fiscal Year 2023 total of 14, the release said.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office encourages everyone to slow down, wear a seatbelt, avoid distracted driving, and to never operate a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the press release said.