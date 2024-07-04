Bourbonnais police arrest 3 men for battery

BOURBONNAIS — Three men were arrested by Bourbonnais police Saturday (June 29) following a fight in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Main Street NW.

Jacob M. Gilreath, 20, of Bradley; Clayton C. Daniel, 20, of Bourbonnais; and Noah L. Scheller, 20, of Bradley, were each charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with aggravated battery (Class 3 felony), according to Kankakee County Court records.

A Bourbonnais police report said at approximately 10:45 p.m. June 29, an officer was working the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival grounds on routine patrol. He was approached by a group of subjects who were arguing with each other.

One of the subjects said he was punched by a member of the other group. The officer escorted both groups off the property and told them they were to leave due to being disorderly. All involved complied and left without incident, the report said.

The victim who was punched told the officer that friends of his knew the man who hit him. The officer took the information from the victim who was punched. The officer advised the victim that if he was able to determine the name, a complaint could be pursued. The victim said he understood and left the grounds, the report said.

A few moments later the officer ran to a reported fight in the parking lot located in the 400 block of Main Street NW. He did not find anyone fighting, the report said.

The victim, who had blood all over his face, arms and chest, approached the officer and said the same man who hit him inside the festival grounds had jumped him in the parking lot. The victim said there were two or three men who jumped him, the report said.

A friend of the victim returned to the parking lot and told the officers the names of the potential subjects.

A vehicle driving away was stopped by police. Daniel, Gilreath and Scheller were in the vehicle and taken into custody.