Motion filed to have Harris testify in Sullivan's trial

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed a motion last month in the Darius Sullivan case that would have his co-defendant, Xandria Harris, testify during his trial for the shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The motion was discussed Tuesday during Sullivan’s latest court appearance before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Sullivan is represented by Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic.

“I’m asking that this motion be held over until July 8. That is when Ms. Harris’ attorneys will be here,” Rowe said.

According to Rowe’s motion, he is asking Bradshaw-Elliott for an order granting use immunity to Harris “to compel her testimony in this matter against the defendant, Darius Sullivan.”

Use immunity protects the witness from the use of their own testimony against them, but does not prevent the government from using other evidence obtained from independent sources.

“Harris has a right not to testify against defendant Sullivan. The state anticipates that Harris would assert that right at trial of the instant matter,” the motion said.

Rowe said in the motion his office will serve Harris a subpoena in Sullivan’s case and intends to call Harris as a witness at trial in this case. He said they would grant her use immunity to compel her to testify in this case, the motion said.

“The use immunity sought by way of this motion only grants Harris immunity from prosecution as to any information directly or indirectly derived from the production of evidence during Harris’ testimony,” the motion said.

“The fact that Harris is a co-defendant of Sullivan does not prohibit the State from granting Harris use immunity to testify as a witness in Sullivan’s case,” according to the motion.

Bradshaw-Elliott will hear arguments on the motion in the Sullivan case July 8, which is also Harris’ next court date.

The shooting of the officers occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan, 28, of Bourbonnais, and Harris, 28, of Bradley, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.