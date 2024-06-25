Blotter: June 25, 2024

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher J. Maples, 40, of Milford, on June 16 for the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s release, deputies stopped Maples for traffic violations. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, the release said.

Maples was taken to Iroquois County Jail where he was later released under provisions of the SAFE-T Act and given a notice to appear.