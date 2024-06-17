Update: Arrest made in Sunday's Pembroke Township homicide

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators made an arrest Monday in the weekend homicide of 39-year-old Derrick A. Dansby-Draine, of Pembroke Township.

Willie C. Felton, 54, of Pembroke, was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center for the charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance trafficking, according to online booking information.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Dansby-Draine was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in a home in the 15000 block of East 4500 South Road.

Gessner said Dansby-Draine died of multiple gunshot wounds.

It is the fifth homicide in Kankakee County this year.

According to a release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Dansby-Draine was found unresponsive.