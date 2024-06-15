Kankakee police make arrest in shots fired case

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue in reference to an earlier shots fired incident.

The juvenile was currently on probation for a prior firearm offense.

The arrest came following an investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred at 4:45 p.m. June 9 in the 600 block of West Park Street.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle and two houses that were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

City detectives investigated this shooting.

<strong>ANOTHER INCIDENT</strong>

At approximately 5:18 p.m. Thursday, Kankakee police attempted to stop a black KIA SUV on East Hickory Street near South Indiana Avenue.

The vehicle refused to stop and cashed into a parked vehicle on East Bourbonnais Street, police said.

The vehicle continued driving away and ultimately crashed into a garage in the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue. The driver ran from the scene.

Officers recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

The suspect has not been located at this time, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.