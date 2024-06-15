Kankakee police investigate Saturday morning shooting

KANKAKEE — A 30-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg early Saturday morning in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue, Kankakee police said.

At 3:06 a.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert, which is an electronic system that detects gunfire, Kankakee police said on Facebook.

Officers found the victim and administered first aid and applied a tourniquet. The victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department for treatment, Kankakee police said.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed several persons of interest. No arrests have been made, Kankakee police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.

It marked the third shooting last week in Kankakee.

• An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a person accused of shooting and killing Elijah J. Robinson, of Pembroke Township, who was shot and killed Tuesday on Kankakee’s east side. Robinson was found by police in the stairwell of 206 N. Crestlane Drive.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspected shooter, Thearthur W. Scott Jr., of Kankakee.

• A 13-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee.

• Kankakee police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile Thursday in reference to an earlier shots fired incident. A vehicle and two houses were struck by gunfire June 9 in the 600 block of West Park Street. The juvenile was currently on probation for a prior firearm offense.