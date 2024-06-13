Police search for Kankakee homicide suspect

KANKAKEE — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a person accused of shooting and killing Elijah J. Robinson, of Pembroke Township, earlier this week.

Authorities are searching for Thearthur W. Scott Jr., of Kankakee.

The 32-year-old Scott is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 140 pounds. Kankakee police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The 28-year-old Robinson was killed Tuesday on Kankakee’s east side. Robinson was found by police in the stairwell of 206 N. Crestlane Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation by police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 815-933-0426.

It is the fourth homicide in Kankakee County this year.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said earlier this week officers responded at 3:41 a.m. to the 200 block of North Crestlane Drive for a report of gunshots.

Robinson was transported from the scene to the hospital by Kankakee Fire Department EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, Kidwell said.