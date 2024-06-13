Kankakee police investigate shooting of teen

KANKAKEE — A 13-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee.

At approximately 9:18 p.m., Kankakee police were dispatched to a Kankakee hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. At the hospital, officers spoke to the victim’s parents, who transported him to the hospital.

The victim told police that he was at his home on South Rosewood when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was cooperative but could not provide a description of a suspect, Kankakee police said.

Officers later located and processed a scene at the victim’s residence.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact investigators at 815-933-0426.