Sullivan's attorney granted motion for police records

KANKAKEE — A motion by Darius Sullivan’s attorney to issue a subpoena to Bradley police for disciplinary records of the officers listed in the indictment was granted Tuesday.

Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, is charged with the December 2021 shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

In his motion filed on June 7, Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic asked Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to grant the request because Sullivan “is pleading, among other things, self-defense.”

“Disciplinary records, if they exist, could further the defendant’s defense,” Pentuic said in the motion.

After those records are received by Pentuic, Bradshaw-Elliott will look at them.

“When I receive them, I will get this information to you quickly,” Pentuic said.

Sullivan’s next court date is July 2.

Sullivan’s trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 16.

<strong>BACKGROUND</strong>

The shooting of the officers occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 28, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

Harris is back in court June 21 for a hearing to change venue.

In February, Harris’ attorneys — Cierra Norris and Gloria Smith — filed a motion to have the case transferred to another venue.